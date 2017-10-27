Join Joan Dylan In Brooklyn CT And Win Prizes!

By Joan Dylan
photcredit:jd

Have you been wanting to take a nice Autumn ride in Connecticut to see leaves and enjoy our special New England landscape this time of year? Well, head out Saturday morning (tomorrow) from 10am to 12noon to Connecticut’s “quiet corner”  to Brooklyn CT.  Come see me, Joan Dylan at the new Dunkin’ Donuts on 445 Providence Rd.  Dunkin’ Donuts has a grand opening and you can  enjoy a Fall sampling of flavors, Games to play to win prizes and a chance at winning a flat screen TV!  See you tomorrow Oct. 28th at DD In gorgeous Brooklyn Ct.

 

