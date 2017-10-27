Flashback Friday: 1956 – Elvis Gets Vaccinated

It was October 28, 1956 that Elvis Presley received a polio vaccination on national TV. This single event was credited with raising immunization levels in the United States from 0.6% to over 80% in just six months!

Earlier in the month, Don Larsen pitched a perfect game for the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the World Series; the only time that’s been done. The Yankees would go on to beat the Brooklyn Dodgers 4 games to 3.

Also that month, Cecil B. DeMille‘s epic film The Ten Commandments, starring Charlton Heston as Moses, was released in the United States.

The Billboard Hot 100 didn’t begin until 1958, so we look back to the October 27, 1956 edition of Cashbox magazine for this top 5.

#5 – Johnnie Ray – Just Walking In The Rain

#4 – Bill Doggett – Honky Tonk

#3 – Jim Lowe – The Green Door

#2 – Elvis Presley – Don’t Be Cruel

#1 – Elvis Presley – Love Me Tender