Coupling For The Long Haul

Congratulations to Kevin and Leslie of Bristol. After being together as a couple for about ten and a half years, they got engaged last weekend! They haven’t set a wedding date yet but Kevin wants Leslie to know that he is so glad that she said, “Yes.” Kevin told me that she loves Don Henley’s music.

Maureen of Manchester is trying to reconcile with Kenny somewhere in Massachusetts. They dated for quite awhile but have become more distant recently. Within the last two months they talked regularly but recently had a misunderstanding. Maureen reached out tonight with hopes that the two of them might get back together again. She is sorry for the misunderstanding. Maureen loves and missed Kenny very much. Kenny G and Michael Bolton send the rest of her message.

Carol from Colchester has a brother who was in a band. Ed was the guy who handled the lighting for Carol’s brother’s band. One night Carol went to a gig to watch her brother perform. That’s when and where she met Ed. That’s how it all started and they have been pretty much inseparable for the last 26 years. They have been married for 24 of those years. Elvis Presley is still magic to their ears.