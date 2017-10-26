Variety Across The Love Spectrum

Jim from Granby called PillowTalk on Thursday night. After he told me his story, I couldn’t help but be impressed by his positive attitude. Jim called to make a dedication in memory of his wife Pricilla. Jim was married to Priscilla for 44 years and just lost her two months ago. He is also recovering from knee surgery. Despite everything, he remains upbeat even though he still loves his wife and misses her very much. He will always cherish the years they shared together. His attention is focused on his six grandchildren while he awaits the birth of a seventh on the way. He asked me to play a song by Diamond Rio.

George from Windsor met Karen about four months ago and it would appear that they are falling in love with each other. George called PillowTalk to tell me and more importantly Karen, that his dedication on the radio is a very special way to say to Karen, “I love you.” He wanted me to play a song by Billy Ocean.

Jim from East Berlin and his wife Chris have been married for 40 years. Jim wanted PillowTalk to get his message out to her that he is glad that he has been with her all this time.