Justin Timberlake's Top 5 Halftime Shows

By Chuck Taylor
The last time Justin Timberlake performed at the Super Bowl, the now infamous “wardrobe malfunction” with Janet Jackson became the topic that no one, including the FCC, could avoid. That was 14 years ago. Timberlake has been asked back to perform at this year’s game on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. Asked about that incident, Timberlake said, “that won’t happen this time.”

You can pretty much guarantee that performance wasn’t among his top 5! These, however, in no particular order, are Timberlake’s 5 best halftime shows:

  • Michael Jackson (1993)
  • Bruce Springsteen (2009)
  • Prince (2007)
  • U2 (2002)
  • Beyonce (2013)

 

