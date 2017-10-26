Event Created By Local Teen For Teens

Attention all middle and High School students if you are in need of volunteer hours this event is perfect for you. Local teen Olivia Mitchell created this event to connect community needs with teen volunteers. Perfect for Honor Society, resumes, advantages for your drivers license and helping your community. Come over November 1st at 5:30 to 7:00pm to Conard High School in West Hartford 110 Beechwood Road Learn how YOU can make a difference Join others for an evening of exploring volunteer opportunities for teenagers in the Greater Hartford area.Organizations include: YMCA, Relay Hartford, Celebrate, West Hartford! Journey Home, Riverfront Recapture, Playhouse on Park, Heads Up Hartford, Miracle League, West Hartford, Ovarian Cancer Society- CT, and several more!!