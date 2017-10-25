PillowTalk Love Song Videos Of The Night

Birthday wishes, fond memories and appreciation for a recent live performance were among the highlights on PillowTalk on Wednesday night. Tony from East Hartford called to share a dedication with several family members who are always in his memory. Tony’s mother Mary, his father Sammy and his brother Tommy are on his mind every day. He called PillowTalk to thank them for all of the fond memories. He will continue to cherish them always. He loves his family and misses them. A song by Faith Hill sums up Tony’s feelings.

Marion in East Hartford wanted to be the first to wish his sister Liz in Colchester a very happy birthday on Thursday. Here is what he had to say. We played a song by Bette Midler to put some icing on Liz’s birthday cake.

Marion's Birthday Wish for Sister Marion from New York called me to express her excitement and give me a review of a recent performance by Engelbert Humperdinck in Terrytown, NY. Marion says that “Engelbert still has it.”

Barbara in New Britain feeling sadness along with many with the passing of Fats Domino on October 25th. Domino was influential at the beginning of the rock ‘n’ roll era as one of it’s best selling artists.