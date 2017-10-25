Still Warm Enough To Get Out On The Water

By Joan Dylan
photo credit: Lisa Eelles

Last weekend was a magical weekend as far as the weather goes. I know the colors of Fall are not as brilliant as normal but with it being this mild my family and I decided to get out on one of the may rivers and do some paddling. My kayak glided so easily up and down the banks of the Connecticut’s Lieutenant River.  I noticed while we paddled by the Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme, there were a lot of folks milling about, There is a Wee Fairy Exhibit happening and it looked like a lot of fun for the kids and adults alike. Hope I see you out on the water and heres hoping the rest of October is just as mild.  22688724 1679977538740405 3423868449392323958 n Still Warm Enough To Get Out On The Water

