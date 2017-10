You’d be hard-pressed to find a sweeter cat than Amelia! She loves cuddles, belly rubs, and being held. Though she has mobility problems due to moderate Cerebellar Hypoplasia, Amelia is always in great spirits and loves to play! She enjoys the company of other cats and is herself an easygoing, social, and agreeable cat. If you’re interested in adopting Amelia, please contact Caroline at helpline@ourcompanions.org or 860.242.9999 x 302