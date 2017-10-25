Kid Rock Not Really Running For Senate

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, had flirted for months with a possible Republican bid against Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow, going so far as handing out “Kid Rock for U.S. Senate” T-shirts and criticizing the Democrat, saying Americans were “sick and tired” of politicians.

He said he told some of the people on his team that he wasn’t really planning on going into politics. Adding, “It’s the worst advice that I ever gave myself. But it’s been the most creative thing I’ve ever done. And I’ve gotten to see everyone’s true colors.”

Kid Rock is planning on working on a new album and following that up with a tour. A tour that will be making a stop here in Connecticut at Mohegan Sun on Friday, March 2, 2018. Tickets for The Greatest Show on Earth Tour will go on sale on Friday, November 10th at 10 a.m.