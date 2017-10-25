Download Tickets To an Advance Screening of ‘A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS’

Want to see an advance screening of A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS on Monday, October 30 at 7pm at Bow Tie Palace in Hartford? Keep reading to find out how you can download FREE tickets to the screening!

About A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS:

A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. And if creating a more perfect holiday for their families wasn’t hard enough, they have to do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers. By the end of the journey, our moms will redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover a closer relationship with their mothers.

(*please note, passes are not guaranteed seats for the screening, and are valid on a first come, first served basis. Please plan to arrive at least 60 minutes early for your best chance to get seats!)