“You Really Should Go To The Party”

As it turned out Jonathan’s sister Lindsey was really looking out for him. Lindsey worked at an area hospital. One of her co-workers was leaving. So, a going away party was held. Lindsey suggested that Jonathan come to the party too. He did and that is where he met Julianne. They struck up a conversation at the party and were pretty much inseparable after that. Jonathan and Julianne from Agawam, MA just celebrated their one year wedding anniversary on September 10th.

Jonathan called on PillowTalk and a beautiful song by *NSYNC to express the feelings he has for his wife.

Express the feelings you have for someone very special in your life by calling the PillowTalk love lines between 8pm and midnight, Monday through Friday.