Try It Tuesday: Peanut Butter Chocolate Cheerios

We are always excited to try new food here, and sometimes we even try things that don’t sound crazy at 6:40am! Today we tried the new Cheerios flavor, chocolate peanut butter. The timing couldn’t be better with Halloween on the way and with most of us being big admirers of peanut butter cups.

The verdict? Not half bad! Tastes almost like a cereal you’d get for the kids, but not quite so sugary so you can feel good about eating these. Most stores are carrying them now, you just have to know where to look! We definitely recommend this one. Here it the Podcast.