According to the National Retail Federation, 72% of Americans plan on celebrating Halloween this year.
These are the most popular costumes for children, adults, & pets:
|Rank
|Children
|Adults
|Pets
|1
|Action/Superhero
|Witch
|Pumpkin
|2
|Batman Character/ Princess (non-Disney)
|Batman Character (Batman, Catwoman, etc.)
|Hot Dog
|3
|Animal
|Animal
|Dog/Lion/Pirate
|4
|Spider-Man
|Pirate
|Bumble Bee
|5
|Star Wars Character
|Marvel Superhero (Spider-Man, Captain America, etc.)
|Devil
|6
|Witch
|Vampire
|Batman Character
|7
|Pirate/Marvel Superhero (excl. Spider-Man)
|Zombie
|Ghost
|8
|Disney Princess
|DC Superhero (excl. Batman, Wonder Woman)/Star Wars Character
|Cat
|9
|Ghost
|Slasher Movie Villain (Jason, Scream, etc.)
|Witch
|10
|Wonder Woman
|Wonder Woman
|Star Wars Character