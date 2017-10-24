Most Popular Costumes

By Chuck Taylor
(Photo credit: MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images)

According to the National Retail Federation, 72% of Americans plan on celebrating Halloween this year.

These are the most popular costumes for children, adults, & pets:

Rank Children Adults Pets
1 Action/Superhero Witch Pumpkin
2 Batman Character/ Princess (non-Disney) Batman Character (Batman, Catwoman, etc.) Hot Dog
3 Animal Animal Dog/Lion/Pirate
4 Spider-Man Pirate Bumble Bee
5 Star Wars Character Marvel Superhero (Spider-Man, Captain America, etc.) Devil
6 Witch Vampire Batman Character
7 Pirate/Marvel Superhero (excl. Spider-Man) Zombie Ghost
8 Disney Princess DC Superhero (excl. Batman, Wonder Woman)/Star Wars Character Cat
9 Ghost Slasher Movie Villain (Jason, Scream, etc.) Witch
10 Wonder Woman Wonder Woman Star Wars Character
More from Chuck Taylor
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Halloween Masquerade Ball for Christmas Wish CT

Listen Live