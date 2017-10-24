Lady Gaga Shares Amorous Embrace with Boyfriend Christian Carino

By Scott T. Sterling

Lady Gaga has taken to social media to confirm her relationship status with boyfriend Christian Carino.

The pop star shared a photo on her Instagram story and Snapchat of her and Carino in a loving beachside embrace. The image has been captured by fans and shared across social media. See it below.

The photo is the latest confirmation of Gaga’s relationship with the CAA agent. Back in August, the singer gushed about her relationship during a concert at New York’s Citi Field.

“When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was OK,” she said to the crowd. “The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall” (via Page Six).