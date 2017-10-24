A Book To Cozy Up To Now!

Just got the latest version of Oprah’s “O” Magazine and boy, does she know how to pick out books. She has 10 must reads but I narrowed it down to 1 for those of us that have to work everyday and do tons of other stuff. You know, the stuff that O’s people do for her?

The Grip Of It by Jac Jemic

This writer has a way with words that feel like a silk rope wrapped in sandpaper in that, he knows just how to string them together so beautifully, but with such disdain. I am telling you when I say you will be glued to this book, you will forget your phone for hours! A super chilly tale of a modern day marriage coming unglued but with a twist of the backdrop being a haunted house whose inhabitants are revealing quite a bit of knowledge to both partners.

Get it.