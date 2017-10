Susan and Dana from Mansfield Depot are about to celebrate their second wedding anniversary at the end of October. They have known each other for a long time. Find out how far back their friendship goes and exactly what brought them closer to the point they are at now. Susan called PillowTalk and shared her story. Listen to the things that they have in common by clicking on the play arrow below. The song she chose is a classic love song by Al Green.

Susan Shares Her Love Story