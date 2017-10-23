Sam Smith: Artist Of The Week

Sam Smith, this weeks Artist Of The Week has teased us with 3 songs from the new album that is in stores and on sale November 3rd. His closest date for a New England concert other than a Christmas stop in New York is the TD Garden next June 26th. The new King of the ballad is moving up the charts with Too Good at Goodbyes, his first song in 2 years. He told Rolling Stone magazine that this is one of the more personal songs on the new album. He said, “This song is about me and about a relationship I was in, there’s about four songs that are about me, and the rest are about different things and different people in my life and what they’ve gone through.”(Rolling Stone)