Family Friendly Haunted Miniature Golf in Farmington

Collecting Halloween decorations for over ten years has it’s benefits!

Phil & Pat at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington have transformed the course into a must see family friendly attraction! Bring the younger members of your family in the safety of the sunlight… then the older ones when it’s dark! It’s fun for all and benefits the Farmington Valley Visitors Association and runs Thursday through Sunday through the end of October!

CLICK HERE for the photo gallery!