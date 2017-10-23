Bradley International Airport Ranked One Of The Best In The Country

More people are discovering the convenience of flying out of Windsor Locks, thanks in part to non-stop international and west coast flights now available out of Bradley International Airport. And those discoveries have catapulted Bradley into the top 5 on Conde Nast Travelers readers’ survey of best airports in America. The survey ranked 195 airports across the country.

Indianapolis International Airport in Indiana was ranked #1 for the fourth consecutive year.

More than 300,000 readers participated in survey for the Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards.