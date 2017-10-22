This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

By Mike Stacy

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best lite rock.   Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

  • Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
  • Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
  • Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
  • Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
  • Bob Cox from the WRCH Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

7:40 Show Me the Goodies – Huey or Halloween Week

You’ll win a pair of tickets to a Huey Lewis and the News November 1st at Mohegan Sun Arena.  Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster but you could win them courtesy of Mohegan Sun – Full of Life!

huey new This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

You’ll also win Mannheim Steamroller’s Monster Mix CD – compilation of Halloween themed music and sound effect perfect to play at your house for trick-or-treat!

monstermix coverart This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 for the booty This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Kenny Rogers Christmas and the Hits December 15th at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford- proud sponsors of Christmas Wish CT!

kenny rogers christmas This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

You’ll also win a perfect October movie… 50 Shades Darker on Blu-Ray/DVD Combo!

50 shades This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

AND Haunted mini-golf for the family at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington!

farmington miniature golf This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

 

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Blades

 

Tuesday we will have Try It Tuesday at 6:40… We will also have Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut after 8:00 brought to you by Vernon Manor!

Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!

Thursday Paul Marte from the Bushnell will be our guest.

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

Don’t miss the 2nd Annual Halloween Ball to benefit Christmas Wish CT THIS SATURDAY 6-11pm in Newington!  Click below for info and to buy tickets

phantom christmas wish dl This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

It’s going to be a great week!

 

