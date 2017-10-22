This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best lite rock. Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!
- Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
- Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
- Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
- Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
- Bob Cox from the WRCH Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.
7:40 Show Me the Goodies – Huey or Halloween Week
You’ll win a pair of tickets to a Huey Lewis and the News November 1st at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster but you could win them courtesy of Mohegan Sun – Full of Life!
You’ll also win Mannheim Steamroller’s Monster Mix CD – compilation of Halloween themed music and sound effect perfect to play at your house for trick-or-treat!
Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.
2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:
You’ll win a pair of tickets to Kenny Rogers Christmas and the Hits December 15th at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford- proud sponsors of Christmas Wish CT!
You’ll also win a perfect October movie… 50 Shades Darker on Blu-Ray/DVD Combo!
AND Haunted mini-golf for the family at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington!
Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!
Tuesday we will have Try It Tuesday at 6:40… We will also have Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut after 8:00 brought to you by Vernon Manor!
Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!
Thursday Paul Marte from the Bushnell will be our guest.
Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!
Don’t miss the 2nd Annual Halloween Ball to benefit Christmas Wish CT THIS SATURDAY 6-11pm in Newington! Click below for info and to buy tickets
It’s going to be a great week!