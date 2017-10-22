This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best lite rock. Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.

Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.

Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.

Mark Christopher will check on traffic.

Bob Cox from the WRCH Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

7:40 Show Me the Goodies – Huey or Halloween Week

You’ll win a pair of tickets to a Huey Lewis and the News November 1st at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster but you could win them courtesy of Mohegan Sun – Full of Life!

You’ll also win Mannheim Steamroller’s Monster Mix CD – compilation of Halloween themed music and sound effect perfect to play at your house for trick-or-treat!

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Kenny Rogers Christmas and the Hits December 15th at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford- proud sponsors of Christmas Wish CT!

You’ll also win a perfect October movie… 50 Shades Darker on Blu-Ray/DVD Combo!

AND Haunted mini-golf for the family at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington!

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Tuesday we will have Try It Tuesday at 6:40… We will also have Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut after 8:00 brought to you by Vernon Manor!

Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!

Thursday Paul Marte from the Bushnell will be our guest.

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

Don’t miss the 2nd Annual Halloween Ball to benefit Christmas Wish CT THIS SATURDAY 6-11pm in Newington! Click below for info and to buy tickets

It’s going to be a great week!