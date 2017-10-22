Easy Recipe: Peanut Butter Rice Krispy Treats

By Leia
Credit: MorgueFile

If you’re looking to hand out something besides the same old candy this year at Halloween you might want to give this recipe a look. Rice Krispy treats are easy enough to make and these are just a little more interesting with peanut butter in the mix.

Roll them into balls and throw a few in a little baggie and VOILA! Halloween is handled, and everyone will be talking about that house that stood out from the rest. Of course if you’re just looking for something simple and fun to spice things up for dessert during the week, these are a guaranteed hit too! Click here for the recipe.

