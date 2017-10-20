****Join Lite 100.5 WRCH’s Mike Stacy for Haunted Miniature Golf at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor, Route 4 in Farmington tonight from 5 to 7. All 18 holes are Halloween themed including witches, Dracula and pirates! It’s $10 per person to golf. You can also bring your fur-vorite friend to participate in our Pet Costume Contest with a parade & judging at 6pm. Participation is FREE. The winner receives a Pet/Human Halloween Basket of Ghoulies! Spin the prize wheel to win glow-in-the-dark snakes, rats, bats and more!****

MUSIC:

Paul Anka croons in the Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday 8pm. Tickets $ 29-$49. Simultaneously you could enjoys America’s Got Talent winner (and former car wash attendant) Landau Eugene Murphy Jr at Wolf Den… this show is free. 888-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

Mary Wilson of the Supremes comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse Friday 8pm. Tickets $57.50. (203) 438-5795 or http://www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org

Patti LaBelle takes the stage at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Saturday 8pm. Tickets $35-$50. http://www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

Jefferson Starship comes to Infinity Hall & Bistro in Norfolk Sunday 7:30pm. Tickets $59-$74. http://www.infinityhall.com or 866-666-6306

Legendary Steely Dan visits the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Sunday at 7:30pm. Tickets $55-$125. 800-745-3000 or http://www.livenation.com

THEATER:

“Rags” plays Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam now through December 10th. Tickets $28-$80. http://www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

Ventriloquist Terry Fator brings his favorite dummies to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Friday at 8pm. Tickets $30-$55. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

“The Wolves” takes center stage at Theaterworks Hartford now through November 5th. 860-527-7838 or http://www.theaterworkshartford.org

“Dracula” flies into the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin now through November 4th. Tickets $30. 860-829-1248 or http://www.ctcabaret.com

Saturday and Sunday 1pm and 4pm dress the kids in their costumes and bring them to a Ballet Spooktacular at The Kate in Old Saybrook! Special Effects, enchanting costumes, and trick-or-treating join incredible dancing from the Eastern CT Ballet. Tickets $14-$20. 860-510-0453 or http://www.thekate.org

EVENT:

The Connecticut Convention Center is a busy place this weekend! First up, The Connecticut Women’s Expo is Saturday 10am to 4pm and Sunday 11am to 3pm. Admission is $10. Psychic Readers, Cooking Demos, Dance Competitions, Makeovers and more! 860-216-5439 or http://www.consumerexposne.com You can also win one of 600 free ski passes at the Connecticut Travel Expo Saturday 10am to 4pm. Enjoy seminars, exhibitions, shop ski and snowboard equipment and apparel and more! Admission is $8… or $10 to include the tasting pavilion. http://www.cttravelshow.com (Free tickets if you log on and use the code EXTSF17)

The Hartford Wolf Pack skate against the Belleville Senators Friday 7:15pm at the XL Center in Hartford. It’s a Friday so enjoy $1 hot dogs and $2 beers. http://www.HartfordWolfpack.com

Grab a pint at the Goat Brew Fest Saturday 1 – 5pm at Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford. Tickets $50. VIG (very important goat) $75. http://www.yardgoatsbaseball.com

Halloween/Seasonal:

Haunted Miniature Golf at Farmington Miniature Golf and Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington runs Thursdays & Fridays 4 to 9, Saturdays 11am to 9pm and Sundays 11am to 8pm. Dracula’s Fountain, Witches, Pumpkins, Pirates and more decorate the holes! $10 per golfer. Try the Donut Dangling contest! 860-677-0118 or http://www.farmingtonminiaturegolf.com

Nightmare on Main is this Friday and Saturday at the Mill Museum in Willimantic at 7 to 9:30pm. Not recommended for little ones! Witches, sorcery, superstition, fear and frenzy with history and fable! Refreshments are available. 860-456-2178 or http://www.millmuseum.org

Enjoy Creepy Tales at the Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours at Mark Twain House in Hartford Fridays and Saturdays at 6, 7, 8, & 9pm. Reservations required. Tickets $25. Museum Members $20. $17 for children. 860-247-0998 or http://www.tickets.vendini.com

The Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum is celebrating over 50 consecutive years at the Bristol Historical Society and welcomes Victoria Price this weekend – daughter of Vincent Price! The Wax Museum style guided tour features life-size figures of Boris Karloff, Bela Lugosi, Lon Channey, Vincent Price and more! See rare movie props and make-up appliances and stay for vintage silent films! Yoda from Star Wars is also on display! Open weekends through October Friday, Saturday and Sundays 7-10pm. Donation $6. Recommended 7+. http://www.preservehollywood.org

Don’t miss the 4th Annual Harrybrooke Park Haunted Trail Friday and Saturday at Harrybrooke Park in New Milford. The event from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. each night for $15/person entry fee. This event is not recommended for those with a weak heart, inability to walk a long distance (almost the entire park), or for those who cannot be near a strobe light. This event is also strongly not recommended for children under 12 years of age as it can be truly terrifying in parts.” Haunted Trail benefits local charities! For more info visit them on Facebook (@Harrybrooke Park) or call 860-799-6520.

Haunted Graveyard returns to Lake Compounce in Bristol. Tickets $29.99. http://www.lakecompounce.com/hauntedgraveyard

Fright Fest presented by Snickers invades Six Flags New England with a 3-D Slasher Circus, Zombies and more! http://www.sixflags.com/newengland/special-events/fright-fest-night

Faerieville USA: In and Around a Wee Faerie Town is the theme at the Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme Saturday through October 29th. Visitors can dress like fairies while touring a wee town with a bakery, factory, library, flower & dress shops, even a drive-in movie theater! Admission is $15 adults, $14 seniors, $13 students and free 12 and under. http://www.florencegriswoldmuseum.org

Bring the family to the Corn Maze at Nomad’s Outdoor Adventure in South Windsor OR if you dare, visit Nightmare Acres where nightmare’s become a reality! 860-436-5467 or http://www.nomadsoutdooradventure.com

PumpkinTown USA is in East Hampton through Halloween. Enjoy hayrides every 30 minutes, face painting and fun daily 10am to 5pm. Ticket prices vary. http://www.pumpkintown.com

It’s Pumpkin Season at Rose’s Berry Farm through October 29th on Saturdays and Sundays in South Glastonbury. Enjoy tractor rides, hay maze, croquet, face painting and more! Tickets $7. Children 4 and under are free. A Family of 4 is $25. 860-633-7467 or http://www.rosesberryfarm.com

The Lyman Orchards Corn Maze is open now through November 5th Wednesday through Friday 3 to 6pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am to 6pm. Adults $10. Children 4-12 $5. 3 & Under are free. 860-349-6043 or http://www.lymanorchards.com

Bring the little one’s to pick a pumpkin at the CT Trolley Museum in East Windsor Friday through sunday 10am to 5pm. take a trolley ride to the pumpkin patch and pick a pumpkin to decorate and keep. Adults $12, Seniors $11, Children 4-12 are $10, 3 and under are $3. At 7 & 9:30 Fridays and Saturday evenings, it becomes Rails to the Darkside (not recommended for children) Admission is $18. 860-627-6540 or http://www.ct-trolley.org

Trail of Terror – one of Connecticut’s scariest Halloween attractions takes place in Wallingford Fridays and Saturdays 7-11pm and Sundays 7-10pm. 60 North Plains Hwy. General admission is $15. http://www.trailofterror.com

From Page to Stage: Broadway Costumes from the Goodspeed Musicals Collection are on display now through January 1, 2018 at the Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington. See costumes from shows including Showboat, Kiss Me Kate, Anything Goes, Pirates of Penzance and Carousel! Tours offered Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Drink that you May Live is a new Ancient Glass exhibit at the Yale University Art Gallery now through November 12th. View over 130 pieces of ancient glass, some near 3,000 years old including cups, bowls, pitchers, flasks, bottles, cosmetic vials, jars and more. The oldest pieces date back to Egypt from the 2nd millennium! www.artgallery.yale.edu

Catch a great new exhibit “Yankees-Red Sox” at the Mattatuck Museum, 144 W. Main Street, Waterbury. News clippings, ticket stubs, action shots, hats, bats, uniforms and a copy of the Babe Ruth Contract from the Sox to the Yanks, a piece of the Green Monster and a seat from original Yankee Stadium. The exhibit runs through November 12th. www.mattuckmuseum.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org