The Jim Brickman Show: Saturday Morning On Air And Online

Happy weekend! Will your job still be around in the year 2030? A new study reveals what jobs are in and what will be out in the future. Need to de-clutter this fall? We’re talking how Facebook can host your next garage sale. Cooking Channel’s Laura Vitale helps us Crush Hunger with Great family recipes while sharing how to give back. In this week’s edition of Urban Dictionary, we dive into the world of “Dating Terms”. The weekend’s are all about stressing less? We’ll have you feeling relaxed in just 3 minutes! Plus, on the list, Halloween is coming up in a little over a week and Brickman, Bob & Brynne are here to count down the Halloween costumes you’re definitely going to see a lot of this year.

Guests

Laura Vitale – Cooking Channel Celebrity Chef

Cooking Channel Celebrity Chef Deb Liu, Facebook VP of Marketplace

Facebook VP of Marketplace John Fallon – CEO of Pearson

CEO of Pearson Lynn Erdman – CEO of the Association of Women’s Health and Obstetric

Tune in from 6 til 10 on the air and online for the Jim Brickman Show. Here is this weeks Brickman Bonus Video.