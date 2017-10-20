Slow Cooked Chicken Tacos from Farmers Almanac

Recipe by request from Michelle & CJ after hearing Allan, Mike & Mary talk about this yesterday!

I love my crock pot – and I love tacos. This is easy, delicious and made TWO DINNERS!

Ingredients:

3 boneless skinless chicken breasts

14 oz can black beans drained

14 oz can diced tomatoes (with or without green chilies)

8 ounce block of cream cheese

1 taco seasoning packet

Place the chicken in the crock. Add the beans and tomatoes. Mix the taco seasoning with the cream cheese and pour/spread on top.

Cook on Low 6-8 hours. Shred chicken with 2 forks and serve with soft or hard taco shells.

Night # 2 – Quesadillas! Spread refried beans on a soft taco shell. Top with shredded chicken and beans. Add shredded cheese and top with another soft taco shell. Brown, flip and serve with salsa and sour cream!

