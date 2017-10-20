Slow Cooked Chicken Tacos from Farmers Almanac

By Mike Stacy
(Photo Credit: Morguefile.com)

Recipe by request from Michelle & CJ after hearing Allan, Mike & Mary talk about this yesterday!

I love my crock pot – and I love tacos.  This is easy, delicious and made TWO DINNERS!

Ingredients:

3 boneless skinless chicken breasts

14 oz can black beans drained

14 oz can diced tomatoes (with or without green chilies)

8 ounce block of cream cheese

1 taco seasoning packet

Place the chicken in the crock.  Add the beans and tomatoes.  Mix the taco seasoning with the cream cheese and pour/spread on top.

Cook on Low 6-8 hours.  Shred chicken with 2 forks and serve with soft or hard taco shells.

Night # 2 – Quesadillas!  Spread refried beans on a soft taco shell.  Top with shredded chicken and beans.  Add shredded cheese and top with another soft taco shell.  Brown, flip and serve with salsa and sour cream!

(Thanks to Farmer’s Almanac)

