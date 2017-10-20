Nick Jonas Releases New Track ‘Home’

Nick Jonas has released a new track titled “Home.”

The song is featured in the forthcoming film Ferdinand and was previously previewed in a trailer for the animated movie.

“After Ferdinand, a bull with a big heart, is mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home,” reads an official synopsis of the film. “Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure.”

The upbeat song echoes the sentiment with the lyrics, “Always out of place I knew I needed something new for me/ I never knew just what that was/ Finding something safe was just like trying to catch a bird in flight…/ But now I won’t let go because I’m happy to call this home.”

The film hits theaters on December 15 and features the vocal talents of Jon Cena, Kate McKinnon and Bobby Cannavale.

Check out Jonas’ latest below: