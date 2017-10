Not too much happening in Nancy’s life from Rocky Hill. Lots to look forward to in the near future. For one, her son Christopher is getting married to his fiancee Morgan this Saturday the 21st. Her daughter Dana is getting married to her fiance Jeff on November 19th. The mother of four is very proud of the young people that they have become. She wishes all of them all the joy and happiness that life has to offer. Her request was a song by Linda Ronstadt and James Ingram.