Flashback Friday: 1977 – Lynyrd Skynyrd, Reggie Jackson & Smallpox

By Chuck Taylor
(Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

It was on October 20, 1977 that three members of the rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd were killed when their charter plane crashed near Gillsburg, Mississippi, 3 days after the release of their fifth studio album Street Survivors.

Two days prior, Reggie Jackson crushed 3 home runs to lead the New York Yankees to a World Series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

One week later, the last natural smallpox case was discovered in Somalia. The WHO and the CDC consider this the eradication of smallpox, and the most spectacular success of vaccination and, by extension, of modern science.

 

And these were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for October 22, 1977:

#5 – Heatwave – Boogie Nights

#4 – KC & The Sunshine Band – Keep It Comin’ Love

#3 – Shaun Cassidy – That’s Rock n’ Roll

#2 – Carly Simon – Nobody Does It Better

#1 – Debby Boone – You Light Up My Life

 

