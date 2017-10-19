There Could Be Something Even Scarier Inside Those Halloween Masks

By Chuck Taylor
It isn’t just pumpkin spice that increases this time of year. Head lice also sees a major boost in October!

“We have a lot of people going into stores right now, trying on masks, trying on costumes and trying on wigs,” said pediatric nurse practitioner Cherie Sexton. “And a lot of people don’t give much thought into the fact that several people could’ve tried it on before them.” But there is something you can do once you’ve picked out the perfect costume.

  • Put your costume or wig in a sealed plastic bag for 48 hours before wearing it. Any head lice will die within 24-48 hours.
  • Throw dryer friendly items in the dryer on high heat for 45 minutes before wearing them.
  • Wear a swim cap or wig cover yours or your child’s hair to create a barrier that will be tough for lice to cross.

The chances of an infestation run for up to seven days, so make sure you buy your outfit before October 24th or instead of itching to win best costume at your office party may just be itching.

 

