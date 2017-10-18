Our Companions Pet of the Week – Luka

Meet Luka! His beautiful coat shines like gold and is so soft to the touch. Luka is two years old and weighs in at about 61 lbs. He loves to play Fetch and Frisbee almost as much as going for a ride in the car. He also enjoys long walks or runs, a perfect match for an active person looking for running partner. This exuberant and playful boy is looking for a home where he will get plenty of exercise and attention. He is very smart and has already mastered some basic skills such as Sit, Down and Stay and would love to learn more. If you are interested in meeting Luka, please contact gina@ourcompanions.org or call 860-242-9999 x302

