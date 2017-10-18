Jay Leno’s Most Outrageous Cars

We had an absolutely wonderful time with Jay Leno at our 20th Annual Night Of Lite Laughter! Lots of laughs and we raised a lot of money for the Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute as there was a ton of interest in the raffle to go see Jay Leno’s famed Garage. Well, I saw this post about some of his strange rides! The suburban-sized, Chevy V8 Batman Tumbler is like nothing I have ever seen and I have been to a lot of car shows. Despite its military-superhero look, the car is actually a working vehicle. Jay seems like a nice guy but behind the wheel of this I bet he looks like a super hero!

