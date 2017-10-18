Jay Leno’s Most Outrageous Cars

By Joan Dylan
Jay Leno (Photo by Dan MacMedan/Chevrolet News Photo via Getty Images)

We had an absolutely wonderful time with Jay Leno at our 20th Annual Night Of Lite Laughter! Lots of laughs and we raised a lot of money for the Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute as there was a ton of interest in the raffle to go see Jay Leno’s famed Garage. Well, I saw this post about some of his strange rides!  The suburban-sized, Chevy V8 Batman Tumbler is like nothing I have ever seen and I have been to a lot of car shows. Despite its military-superhero look, the car is actually a working vehicle. Jay seems like a nice guy but behind the wheel of this I bet he looks like a super hero!

Click this link for a look inside Jay’s garage.

More from Joan Dylan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Halloween Masquerade Ball for Christmas Wish CT

Listen Live