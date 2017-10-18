5 Common Deathbed Regrets

Most people facing the end of their lives don’t regret the things they did, they regret the things they didn’t do! Here are some common regrets according to a palliative nurse who counselled the dying in their final days.

I WISH I HAD FULFILLED MY DREAMS – This was the most common regret of all. When people realize that their life is almost over and look back clearly on it, it is easy to see how many dreams have gone unfulfilled. I WISH I HADN’T WORKED SO HARD – This came mostly from men. They felt that they had missed on many opportunities to bond with their children or spouses by working more than they really needed to. I WISH I WASN’T SO CONTENT – Many hadn’t realized that happiness is a choice. They stayed stuck in old patterns. Fear of change had paralyzed them, pretending to themselves and others that they were content, when that wasn’t really the case. I WISH I EXPRESSED HOW I FELT – Many people suppressed their true feelings in order to keep peace. As a result, they settled for a mediocre existence and never became who they were truly capable of becoming. As a result, a lot of them developed illnesses relating to the bitterness and resentment they carried. I WISH I HAD STAYED IN TOUCH WITH FRIENDS – Often they would not truly realize the full benefits of old friends until their dying weeks and it was not always possible to track them down. Many had become so caught up in their own lives that over the years they had let great friendships slip by. Everyone misses their friends when they are dying.

The good news is that you you still have time to change the course of your life. You still have time to love more, take action, express how you truly feel, let go of grudges and spend time with the ones that matter most.