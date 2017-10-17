Tell Me Something Good October 17th, 2017

Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut is proudly presented by Vernon Manor

Did you know….Women-owned businesses are growing two and a half times faster than the national average

Which leads to a real Connecticut success story!

AND

Fall is flying by, and though our apple-picking season is winding down, it’s not over just yet.

Did you know that there are over sixty different apple varieties grown right here in Connecticut, and that different apple crops grow at different times during the fall season? Find out which ones are ripe for the picking right now!

Check out the podcast for Tell Me Something Good for October 17th, 2017 below: