PillowTalk Love Song Videos Of The Night

I got a call from Rocky in South Windsor. Glad to hear his wife of 25 years, Suzy is on the mend after a mishap. There is hope! Rocky wants Suzy to know that he loves her very much. She is Rocky’s best friend. Rocky wants to spend the next 100 years with her. She is one in a million. Larry Graham says it best.

Tracy in Winsted is missing her mother Charlotte on what would have been her 83rd birthday. She wants to wish her “happy birthday in heaven.” She wishes there was a radio in heaven. She wishes that she could be with her mother and is looking forward to seeing her again someday. A song of thanks by Anne Murray helps Tracy reconnect.

First time caller Harrison from Colchester requested a song to send out to everyone listening who has yet to find “true love.” It’s just around the bend.