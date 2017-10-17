Juice Cleanse Made Simple!

I am doing a juice cleanse because I have truly over done it with processed foods (it was a fun Summer!) now it’s time to get balanced again. Here are some super easy tips:
- Add more “living foods” such as raw, organic fruits and veggies (veggies may also be lightly steamed) along with fermented foods that contain beneficial probiotic cultures. These include yogurt, kefir, and Kombuch which can be purchased at Whole Foods.
- Choose protein sources such as organic, natural, or free-range chicken, turkey, beef, fish, tofu and eggs.
- Consume essential fatty acids such as the beneficial Omega-3 fats found in oily fish and certain nuts and seeds.
- Opt for well-cooked grains from sources such as millet, buckwheat, khorasan wheat, amaranth, quinoa, spelt, teff, rye, basmati rice, wild rice, and brown rice—all of which provide added fiber while cleansing.
- Drink plenty of purified water to help to flush unwanted toxins and waste from the body. A good rule of thumb is to drink at least half your body weight in ounces of purified water every day.
- Try to limit your consumption of sugar (both table sugar and hidden refined sugars) and starchy carbohydrates, which may feed unhealthy microbes in the gut.