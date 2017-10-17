Expect To See More Stink Bugs This Year

They search homes for cracks and crevices where they can squeeze through. Once inside, they send a signal, via an aggregation pheromone, that calls other bugs to join them.

As of September, the stink bugs were found in 44 states. The Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states were the hardest hit, according to stopbmsb.org. The pests eat over 100 types of plants and vegetables and often appear around windows and doors inside homes, but they’re mostly just a nuisance.

Best advice, don’t squish them! That releases the awful smell that’s been compared to every foul odor from skunk to dirty socks. Don’t vacuum them either. That can also release the pheromone and your vacuum will stink.

Stink bugs like light and they can’t swim, so a desk lamp with a tub of soapy water underneath works as an impromptu stink bug trap. You can also buy lighted stink bug traps at local hardware stores. And if all else fails, call an exterminator.