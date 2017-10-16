Congratulations to Jen and Scott of Westfield. We got this one in just under the wire and the beginning of a new day. Timing is everything especially when you are wishing someone “Happy Anniversary.” They celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary with a call to PillowTalk. They met 24 years ago at the Westfield city pool. They dated on and off for 11 years. That all changed in 2004 when Scott proposed marriage at her sister Tessa’s house. They got married at Amelia Park in Westfield.

Jen wanted Scott to know that she loves him very much. She hopes to spend the rest of eternity with him. Bryan Adams’ big hit is the icing on the cake.