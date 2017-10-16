Lady Gaga Reschedules Mohegan Sun Show

Due to her battle with Fibromyalgia, a musculoskeletal condition that causes chronic pain, Lady Gaga has rescheduled the beginning of her tour which was scheduled to begin on November 3 in Montreal. That move has, in turn, affected several other shows, including her appearance here in Connecticut. Gaga’s scheduled show for Friday, November 10th at Mohegan Sun has been moved ahead one day to THURSDAY, November 9th! Her scheduled show for Saturday, November 11th will remain as scheduled.

Fans who have purchased tickets for the November 10th show can request refunds from their original point of purchase.