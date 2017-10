Kelly Clarkson’s new song is in the top 20 this week. Lots of people were surprised that she was not in the judge stable at the re-boot of American Idol, the show that launched her career. She told Entertainment Weekly she wishes the show well and appreciates everything it did for her, but with a family and 4 kids, and a husband that manages Blake Shelton, they are already on “The Voice” Schedule. Watch the new video here!

