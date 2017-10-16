Apple Picking In Full Swing

Who doesn’t like a cool Fall day picking apples and pumpkins? Connecticut is the perfect backdrop with the turning leaves its so very picturesque a setting. I picked out the top 4 places that I love for picking.
Try:
Dondero Orchards In Glastonbury: two words>>> Apple Fritters!
Bishops Orchards and farm Market and Winery in Guildford: Folks come from everywhere for the cider donuts and the crisp.
Rogers Orchards In Southington: Known for their amazing Apple Pie Donuts!
Lyman Orchards in Middlefield: The Apple Barrel Market is the best!