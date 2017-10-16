2017 Nite Of Lite Laughter VIP Party

By Leia

Every year before the show the gang heads over to J Restaurant in Hartford to celebrate before the annual Nite of Lite Laughter. There’s food and drinks and lots of familiar faces, and we were lucky enough to have a special musical guest this year too!

The Beelzebubs, an amazing a capella group from Tufts University joined us both for the VIP party, and then again to open for Jay Leno on stage at the Bushnell. It was a wonderful time, and if you didn’t happen to make it to the party, click here to check out some photos from the event!

More from Leia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Halloween Masquerade Ball for Christmas Wish CT

Listen Live