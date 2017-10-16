2017 Nite Of Lite Laughter VIP Party

Every year before the show the gang heads over to J Restaurant in Hartford to celebrate before the annual Nite of Lite Laughter. There’s food and drinks and lots of familiar faces, and we were lucky enough to have a special musical guest this year too!

The Beelzebubs, an amazing a capella group from Tufts University joined us both for the VIP party, and then again to open for Jay Leno on stage at the Bushnell. It was a wonderful time, and if you didn’t happen to make it to the party, click here to check out some photos from the event!