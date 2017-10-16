2017 Nite Of Lite Laughter Photo Gallery

This year’s Nite Of Lite Laughter raised an amazing amount of money for the Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital. This was due in no small part to our wonderful listeners and of course to this year’s special guest Jay Leno.

The Beelzebubs opened with an awesome musical performance and there were plenty of laughs once Leno took the stage. Our WRCH family took to the stage too as usual, to do our big drawing and this year we had THREE prizes to give away! Fans had their chance to have photos taken with Jay at the end of the show too. Click here to check out the photos from this years big event!