This week on Rich Answers, Rev. Dr. Shelley Best talks with Pastor AJ Johnson, a faith-influenced voice for urban resurgence and revival and pace-setting champion for justice and community-wide uplift. The two will be talking about what brought him to community organizing, Martin Luther King, Jr. and keeping yourself from burning out. Music in this week’s show is provided by James Brown, Tye Tribbit and others.

Rich Answers/ Pastor AJ Johnson