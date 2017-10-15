DIY Project: Scented Soy Candles

By Leia
Photo by Leia

When fall arrives and the weather starts to cool down its inevitable, we all start thinking about the upcoming holidays. If you aren’t thinking about it on your own the tv ads, the giant inflatable santas, and the sudden arrival of ugly Christmas sweaters in your local department stores are sure to overwhelm you with that holiday feeling. Like it or not.

Of course there are some great ways to combat the stress that sometimes comes with deciding what to get for everyone on your list, you could always make something! I found the items to make these candles at Hobby Lobby and I decided it was something I had to try, even if I just gave them out to coworkers and friends it seemed too cute an idea to pass up.

22538122 10214229489226137 277823955 n DIY Project: Scented Soy Candles

Photo by Leia

So I headed over to Joan Dylan’s house and we gave this project a shot. Now I’m not sure if I’ll buy another candle because this was so easy and fun I can’t wait to do it again! We used teacups we had at home and found a few glasses at the local Goodwill store. We made lavender and lemon scented, and gingerbread too!

Click here for the instructions to try making some for yourself!

More from Leia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
2017 Raffle

Listen Live