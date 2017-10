Welcome to the Companions and Homemakers Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch!

This weekend, it’s another free ticket giveaway! Listen from 8 until noon for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Nick Colionne-Maysa-Brian Simpson-Art Sherrod Jr, all coming to the Lyman Center on the campus of SCSU, October 28th. Relaxing smooth jazz and free concert tickets this Sunday on the “Brunch”