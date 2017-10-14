New Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Potato Soup

With talk of frost advisories and chilly mornings its only natural that we think about dusting off the crock pot and starting to get some of our favorite comfort foods going. This recipe is perfect for a chilly fall day and is sure to please all of your picky eaters.

The ingredients aren’t too fancy, and prep isn’t too tough either. Set this one up before you go to bed and pull it out of the fridge before you leave for work in the morning, set the timer and prepare to dream about it all day at your desk! Like most good slow cooker recipes this one will leave your house smelling AMAZING too! Click here for the recipe!