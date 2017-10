He may have a hairless body and pink skin…and maybe you could mistake this animal for a piglet, but he’s a Guinea Pig…and he’s awfully cute.

A Connecticut girl through & through, Mary was born in Hartford and raised in Rocky Hill. She has hosted morning shows from Danbury to New Haven and back to Hartford. Mary is the mother of two young boys, both under 2 and 11 1/2 months apart, w...