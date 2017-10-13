***Don’t miss Jay Leno starring in the 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter Friday 8pm at the Bushnell! It’s your LAST CHANCE to get your Nite of Lite Laughter raffle tickets for $20 with a chance to win 3 prizes! A trip for two to LA with air, hotel and a tour of Jay Leno’s garage, $5,000 in furniture from Jordan’s Furniture or a Bushnell Broadway series subscription and dinner at J Restaurant for each show! 100% benefits the Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital!***

Saturday 8pm it’s The Hit Men – former members of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Wolf Den… this show is free. 888-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

Three Dog Night Sunday 8pm at Ridgefield Playhouse. Tickets $87.50. (203) 438-5795 or http://www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org

Mariah Carey takes the stage at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Saturday 8pm. Tickets $99-$399. Also Saturday 8pm in the Fox Theater it’s Englebert Humperdinck Tickets $55-$75.. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

HSO Family Series presents the Auerfarm’s Fall Festival, 158 Auer Farm Road, Bloomfield Saturday from 1:00 to 3:30pm. Enjoy a performance by ther HSO Jazz Quartet and make some noise at our Instrument Petting Zoo!

Jay Leno after 2 decades on the Tonight Show comes to the Bushnell Friday 8pm. Then, Saturday 8pm it’s David Sedaris. Tickets $39.75-$59.75. http://www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900

Sunday 7pm in the Grand Theater at Foxwoods it’s the So You Think You Can Dance Tour Tickets $30-$50. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882202-0/”The Wolves” takes center stage at Theaterworks Hartford now through November 5th. 860-527-7838 or http://www.theaterworkshartford.org

Tracy Morgan comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse Friday at 8PM. Tickets $110-$125. (203) 438-5795 or http://www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org

“Dracula” flies into the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin now through November 4th. Tickets $30. 860-829-1248 or http://www.ctcabaret.com

Fair season continues with…

The Glastonbury Apple Harvest Festival at Riverfront Park, 300 Welles Street Friday 6-10pm, Saturday 10am to 10pm, Sunday Noon to 5pm. Live music, amusement rides, food trucks, fireworks and hundreds of vendors! http://www.crvchamber.org/apple-harvest-festival

The WEHA Whiskey Festival takes place Saturday 6pm at the Hartford Golf Club. This 5th year tasting includes 250 brands of bourbon plus hors d’oeuvres, carving stations and a mac and cheese bar! Tickets $40. http://www.wehawhiskey.com or 860-761-2541

Crazy Brew Bash is Saturday noon to 4pm at Mount Southington Ski Area. Live music, corn hole, food trucks and brewskies. $30 in advance or $45 at the door. DD Tickets $15. http://www.crazybashes.com/crazybrewbash

Bring your appetite to the Armenian Food Festival Friday 5-8 pm and Saturday 11 am-6 pm. Enjoy delicious, authentic Armenian food including lamb or chicken kebab dinners (eat-in or take out), homemade paklava, pastries and delicacies, novelty items from Armenia and dry goods. St. George Armenian Church, 22 White St, Hartford, CT. http://www.sgarmenianchurch.net/news-events or 860-956-5647

Fan of old school video games? Check out the RetroWorld Expo at the CT Convention Center Saturday and Sunday. http://www.retroworldexpo.com

The Eversource Hartford Marathon is Saturday. Expect road closures! Register here: http://www.hartfordmarathon.com/eversource-hartford-marathon-2/

Nightmare on Main is this Friday and Saturday at the Mill Museum in Willimantic at 7 to 9:30pm. Not recommended for little ones! Witches, sorcery, superstition, fear and frenzy with history and fable! Refreshments are available. 860-456-2178 or http://www.millmuseum.org

Enjoy Creepy Tales at the Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours at Mark Twain House in Hartford Fridays and Saturdays at 6, 7, 8, & 9pm. Reservations required. Tickets $25. Museum Members $20. $17 for children. 860-247-0998 or http://www.tickets.vendini.com

The Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum is celebrating over 50 consecutive years at the Bristol Historical Society! The Wax Museum style guided tour features life-size figures of Boris Karloff, Bela Lugosi, Lon Channey, Vincent Price and more! See rare movie props and make-up appliances and stay for vintage silent films! Yoda from Star Wars is also on display! Open weekends through October Friday, Saturday and Sundays 7-10pm. Donation $6. Recommended 7+. http://www.preservehollywood.org

Don’t miss the 4th Annual Harrybrooke Park Haunted Trail Fridays and Saturdays, October 13, 14, 20 & 21 at Harrybrooke Park in New Milford. The event from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. each night for $15/person entry fee. This event is not recommended for those with a weak heart, inability to walk a long distance (almost the entire park), or for those who cannot be near a strobe light. This event is also strongly not recommended for children under 12 years of age as it can be truly terrifying in parts.” Haunted Trail benefits local charities! For more info visit them on Facebook (@Harrybrooke Park) or call 860-799-6520.

Haunted Graveyard returns to Lake Compounce in Bristol. Tickets $29.99. http://www.lakecompounce.com/hauntedgraveyard

Fright Fest presented by Snickers invades Six Flags New England with a 3-D Slasher Circus, Zombies and more! http://www.sixflags.com/newengland/special-events/fright-fest-night

Faerieville USA: In and Around a Wee Faerie Town is the theme at the Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme Saturday through October 29th. Visitors can dress like fairies while touring a wee town with a bakery, factory, library, flower & dress shops, even a drive-in movie theater! Admission is $15 adults, $14 seniors, $13 students and free 12 and under. http://www.florencegriswoldmuseum.org

Bring the family to the Corn Maze at Nomad’s Outdoor Adventure in South Windsor OR if you dare, visit Nightmare Acres where nightmare’s become a reality! 860-436-5467 or http://www.nomadsoutdooradventure.com

PumpkinTown USA is in East Hampton through Halloween. Enjoy hayrides every 30 minutes, face painting and fun daily 10am to 5pm. Ticket prices vary. http://www.pumpkintown.com

It’s Pumpkin Season at Rose’s Berry Farm through October 29th on Saturdays and Sundays in South Glastonbury. Enjoy tractor rides, hay maze, croquet, face painting and more! Tickets $7. Children 4 and under are free. A Family of 4 is $25. 860-633-7467 or http://www.rosesberryfarm.com

The Lyman Orchards Corn Maze is open now through November 5th Wednesday through Friday 3 to 6pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am to 6pm. Adults $10. Children 4-12 $5. 3 & Under are free. 860-349-6043 or http://www.lymanorchards.com

Bring the little one’s to pick a pumpkin at the CT Trolley Museum in East Windsor Friday through sunday 10am to 5pm. take a trolley ride to the pumpkin patch and pick a pumpkin to decorate and keep. Adults $12, Seniors $11, Children 4-12 are $10, 3 and under are $3. At 7 & 9:30 Fridays and Saturday evenings, it becomes Rails to the Darkside (not recommended for children) Admission is $18. 860-627-6540 or http://www.ct-trolley.org

Trail of Terror – one of Connecticut’s scariest Halloween attractions takes place in Wallingford Fridays and Saturdays 7-11pm and Sundays 7-10pm. 60 North Plains Hwy. General admission is $15. http://www.trailofterror.com

From Page to Stage: Broadway Costumes from the Goodspeed Musicals Collection are on display now through January 1, 2018 at the Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington. See costumes from shows including Showboat, Kiss Me Kate, Anything Goes, Pirates of Penzance and Carousel! Tours offered Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Drink that you May Live is a new Ancient Glass exhibit at the Yale University Art Gallery now through November 12th. View over 130 pieces of ancient glass, some near 3,000 years old including cups, bowls, pitchers, flasks, bottles, cosmetic vials, jars and more. The oldest pieces date back to Egypt from the 2nd millennium! www.artgallery.yale.edu

Catch a great new exhibit “Yankees-Red Sox” at the Mattatuck Museum, 144 W. Main Street, Waterbury. News clippings, ticket stubs, action shots, hats, bats, uniforms and a copy of the Babe Ruth Contract from the Sox to the Yanks, a piece of the Green Monster and a seat from original Yankee Stadium. The exhibit runs through November 12th. www.mattuckmuseum.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org