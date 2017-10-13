The Jim Brickman Show: Saturday Morning On Air And Online

It’s the Jim Brickman Show, joining you for the best time of the week. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we have singer/songwriter of “Fight Song”, Rachel Platten on the show sharing how she is bringing better days to those fighting the disease. Take advantage of this time of year as we countdown the top fall destinations. Plus, the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees have been announced and we are joined by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame CEO Greg Harris to talk about roots of Rock and Roll, learn where your you and your listeners can vote. Football season is in full swing which means bring on the tailgate, watch parties and bar crawls! This week we’ve got tips so you won’t suffer from the barbecue blowback with Dr. David Mangano. Author & 25 year broadcasting veteran Laurie Gelman is on Brickman Bookclub with her new novel “Class Mom”. The list is back with the “Top Ten scary Movies that aren’t actually scary”. The Jim Brickman Show, Saturday Morning 6 – 10am on WRCH and wrch.com, Brickman, Bob & Brynne are here to kick off the weekend. Have you heard? Jim was in studio with John Androsik from 5 For Fighting

Guests:

Rachel Platten – Pop Star

Greg Harris – CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Dr. David Mangano – Nutrition and Health Expert

Laurie Gelman – Author and Broadcasting Veteran

Multi-platinum & GRAMMY nominated artists, Five for Fighting and Jim Brickman team up for a brand new patriotic Christmas Classic! “Christmas Where you Are” honors troops serving in the US Military around the world, as a message of thanks and hope for the holidays.

Brickman Bonus Video: Picture This Full Album