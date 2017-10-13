The Coolest Pumpkin Carving Ideas Anywhere!

Time to head out and grab a pumpkin or two this weekend and have some fun with carving! Now that the kids are older I don’t have to feel bad having my own ideas and using a power tool on my pumpkin with no help from little hands! You have go to check out these ideas on Pinterest! The one I love so much because I am positive I can do it is the Drill Polka Dot Pumpkin.

You simply carve the top, clean it out (always bake seeds in the oven with olive oil and sea salt!), and then simply take a power drill and make varying sized holes in the pumpkin by using either more pressure or a different drill bit size. One you put the candle inside it looks amazing… even perhaps complicated but it is easy as pumpkin pie!

Click here to see the top ten carving ideas on Pinterest~